Language of life
Italian remains one of the most beloved of languages. For associate editor Kristine Crane, what is particularly appealing about Italian is its liveliness.
Finding hidden shapes
The lights are regulated correctly, there is a perfect distance between my bass and the amp, between my mouth and the mike. I glance [...]
Film: “C’mon C’mon”
There is nothing original or groundbreaking in the use of black and white in films, and yet, depending on who is making use of [...]
Solace in a sea of tranquility
Unlike the ever-anxious West resonant peace pervades Nepal, writes columnist Henry Bennett, who sought a refuge from the headline-news storm and found it.
Intimacy of word
This is a confession of sorts, albeit late, perhaps too late to bother with but I’ll plow ahead. Take it with a grain of [...]
Day of fears overcome
America is obsessed with “National __ Day” celebrations. When I first heard of one, National Ice Cream Day, I thought, “This is why America [...]
The hypocrite cook
For starters, and not of the food kind, let me say that the dish I’m about to describe will not be served at my [...]
The last Oscar
Nobody saw the blatant aggression coming. The world stood by in shock as the blow was delivered. Any progress towards civility that may have [...]
Water in their blood
Whether they’re living through the best or worst of times, Italians are water drinkers. In a year, they guzzle an average of 182 liters [...]
Don’t worry, be happy
I was busy sitting around at home waiting for a Zoom call on toothpaste slogans when the text buzzed in. [...]
The worst of times
I was always a fan of 20th-century guidebooks, the vast Baedeker series among my favorites. This love began in my [...]
Workout mat’s therapy session
The conversation begins this way, more or less predictably: “And how does that make you feel?” “Well, obviously not good.” [...]
On Pope Francis and war
In most of the West, Pope Francis I is facing furious media and public indignation for his unwillingness to openly [...]
Goodbye, Don Matteo
For the last few days, my ears have been buzzing with a snippet of elevator-style synthesizer music. It’s short and [...]