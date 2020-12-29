The mind traveler

T

he discovery of death camps in Nazi-occupied countries in 1945 had the moral effect of turning the world on end. Here was evidence that a civilized nation had conceived of and followed through with plans that in essence treated human beings as vermin, and had done so systematically for a number of years. The revulsion was shaming and its impact would mark the postwar period. The meaning of the words humanity and humanitarianism rose in stature because they had been violated in a previously unimaginable way; one not even the worst colonialism had dared advance. The sanctity of human life demanded immediate reassertion, as did its safeguarding under all circumstances.

What was found in the camps made a number of subsequent events, including Stalin’s slaughters, all the more abjectly reprehensible.

But humanitarianism — by definition the sustaining of all aspects of social welfare — had peep holes, or wormholes, well-intended but excessively single-minded openings, or failures to see, that at random allowed for improbably awful lapses in judgment. Later, into those acres, would come Pol Pot in Cambodia, ethnic massacres in Rwanda, and the meticulously righteous ethnic slaying that dominated the former Yugoslavia in the (ostensibly post-death camp) 1990s. For some, even the United States had dabbled in humanitarian disregard by dropping two atom bombs on Japanese cities, an act justified by the need to bring an end to a costly Pacific war clash whose end had resisted negotiation, until the bombs (whose radiation-engendered maladies would last, though not often publicized in the West, for decades.)

Still, humanitarianism was paramount in the erecting of the postwar Western moral framework. No human life was disposable or dispensable, all the more so in an age of growing affluence and medical expertise.

“Wars” were declared on hunger and poverty, and the United Nations did some of its best work in attempting to tame widespread disease and mortality. Behind all this was the legacy of the camps.

At this very moment, there are many who suggest that the world, while enduring a global virus, is living through its finest hour, practicing what it has preached for decades by working to keep people from becoming sick, essential at a time when hospitals are already overcrowded with the ailing.

It is now clear that reining in this virus will take years to accomplish.

What’s missing from the embrace of 21st-century humanitarianism in its anti-virus shape is any sense that the saving process is and will continue to extract a wildly high toll on the way life was conducted before the virus struck.

In effect, humanitarianism has had to don a tyrant’s jacket to accomplish its mission of saving the many. Humanitarianism framed in terms of saving lives from despots or diseases has been undermined by what has become the systematic dismantling of social, commercial, and emotional norms in the name of a greater good that must — or so governments say — take precedence over the ordinary conduct of life. The disease is the despot and the rules required to expunge it are, if difficult, both human and humane, as well as medically necessary.

This premise, repeatedly said to be grounded in science and data above all else, is a sinister one. It is sinister because the ways and means of defeating the virus contain such a heavy dose of social oppression and human limitation that it blurs the line between love for humanity and a failure to comprehend that humanity cannot be “suspended” indefinitely to repress a threat, without the repression of the threat overlapping into the kinds of personal repression humanitarianism does not in general either permit or sanction.

These may be called “extraordinary circumstances,” but such also were circumstances used by tyrants to justify the extinguishing of the rights of whole peoples.

Does this mean massive lockdown measures and the creation of an anti-virus infrastructure is despotic? Yes and no.

No, in that the aim is to obliterate an obvious menace to populations that wish to live safely. All should be patient and wait out the storm, doing what’s necessary to follow medical and institutional guidelines.

But the other side of the ledger, which places humanitarian medical concerns and both oppression and repression on a level playing field, cannot be discounted. Empowered by emergency decrees, bureaucrats at all levels have begun exerting a kind of power over the day-to-day life of many citizenries that it is at times, it is hard to distinguish the battle to contain the virus from the ferocious effort to keep people from moving from one place to another on the grounds that their movement might further the infection.

At the same time, only a small portion of the infected develop urgent if not fatal symptoms. Much depends on the individual, their state of health, their response to the tricky working of this particular malady.

What that means is that the world, on humanitarian grounds, is inclined, metaphorically, to cut off its nose to spite its face. Disfigurement is better than death.

Yet this militant medical humanitarianism pays little attention to a plethora of psychological and commercial realities that are gradually conspiring to create a secondary but real illness that reflects the deflating salvation efforts, a mental and moral malady that contains its own fair share of inhumanity.

Data regarding the spread of the disease is far more available and in vogue than numbers pertaining to mental destabilization. Beyond loss of jobs, there is loss of mind, and to deprive billions of reassurance in the name of saving millions of lives causes the humanitarian scales to grow jittery.

No major leader, political or religious, has yet made a speech or issued a statement attempting to reconcile the needed anti-virus efforts with the damage they are causing to those unable to see light at the end of the tunnel, even with vaccines now beginning to circulate.

Pope Francis might have been a candidate to make such a speech, in which medical efforts were praised but the interior scarring also acknowledged, but failed to do so, as if to regard the issue in medical terms only, leaving out its spiritual dimension — and many believers have been unsettled by the new life into which they’ve been plunged.

For all the medical brilliance, and it has been considerable, there is a parlous absence of sensitivity to the consequences of what at this point must be labeled humanitarian repression, or repression on humanitarian grounds. The subject has been amply debated on social media, but few voices have not been tainted by political associations.

That is what the discovery of the camps stood above. It mattered that the victims were Jews, but it mattered more that a nation had engineered a science fiction-like plan to exterminate what it regarded as rodent humans. That seemed impossible in the enlightened 20th-century, and how could Germany, a place of extraordinary literacy, birthplace of many philosophers, actuate a regime that would almost casually accomplish slaughter as part of a campaign pledge?

These are pertinent subjects for debate, namely how far humans will go and what means they will accept to obtain what they insist are shared aims. That medicine would seem above reproach makes the debate all the more complex.

But the fact remains that culture is closed, travel with it, and dozens of borders hard to penetrate, with fines aplenty if one tries — all this in the name of humans and humanity, as if this virus would otherwise annihilate the species, which is not true. In fact, the virus and its mutations are likely to linger for years, playing tricks on the many vaccines. This is what a virus does. It is a creative piece of the human puzzle and not subject to moral injunctions.

I have many times over the course of this year said “beware,” and I say it again now, all the more fervently as the fight against disease acquires the tone of a medical holy war that must go forward at all costs until the enemy is in retreat.

Beware all costs.

Beware also the idea of retreat. This virus will be a neighbor for some time, just as tuberculosis persists despite both treatment and vaccines. It kills more every year than the malady now in the headlines, but 80 percent of those deaths are in south Asia and Africa, in places the blunt Donald Trump allegedly called “shithole countries.”

Repressive or oppressive humanitarianism is allowed because its goal is to save those not from “shithole” countries, who find the idea of their own mortality offensive and swear by cures.

Yet to swear by a cure can be tantamount to pledging allegiance to a tyrant, especially when you believe that same tyrant will restore law and order.

A movement of the kind once created to monitor regimes bent on genocide must also be created to monitor the medical goodwill most now embrace as both necessary and legitimate. Closure is tolerable within limits so long as nations and their leaders clearly articulate when the closures will end, and remain true to their words. Otherwise the situation becomes all too similar to a president enamored of his role and determined to change the constitution every few years to ensure he can run again, and win — chat if you will to a man named Putin.

To be humane is to reckon all the time with the value of life, but that evaluation is not limited only to staying alive or being cared for when sick, but also digs deeper, toward the craving of freedom, personal and commercial, that if tampered with repeatedly, no matter what the justification, is sullied, made conditional to external circumstances, beholden to “protective” policies, whatever form they take. Though developed world citizens are far removed from those of the frontier, disturb this freedom too often, even on ostensibly humane grounds, and humans over time will sense these limitations as a challenge to their honor and nobility, concepts for now shoved aside.

It is not, as Trump for months insisted, that the cure is worse than the disease but that the act of curing has so far proved erratic, capricious, and yes, oppressive. The open-moat, closed-moat approach has contributed to a sense of displacement and malaise as acute as viral symptoms.

Worries arise, or should. If, vaccines aside (and not all will be inoculated), the virus cannot be trusted to back down, how then can human beings allegedly possessing good will be trusted to lift humanitarianism’s oppressive side?

If the charts and graphs and data now consulted as entrails once fails to show an absolute absence of risk, what then, since this is a society that thinks in terms of absolutes?

If some modest, even minor, risk of contagion still exists can that theater company reopen, can that musical festival be held? And what of the participants? To what extent will they be so chastened that a sense of peace among others is difficult to find, sending them to a new band of therapists devoted to this specifically post-virus form of agoraphobia?

Orwell and many others foresaw a proto-fascist future in which repressive governments led to caricatured citizens, most behaving as sheep. But the shaping force behind such a future was ideological. Free will would be bent and adjusted until it was no longer recognizable, replaced by new norms of thought and behavior. The risk of tyranny was not about tanks but about thinking, and becoming used to a status quo explained in terms of security or protection.

The risk of such a caricature emerging now is small. People confer too often. They are restless and wish to speak their mind. They want to be on the move and remain on the move. That such movement would be halted was unimaginable until now, since now one placed sickness in the equation. But here it is, very present and accounted for, and unless people slowly come around to thinking of it as a reversal of human fortune, they will have to learn to live with (as with many past diseases). The risk is great that the “passing” protections imposed now as a means to control the spread of the virus will, by hook or crook, make their way mentally into more permanent ones, like caution that won’t go away, like a fondness for oppression so long as it promises you’ll not catch what you’re unconscious has quietly learned to dread most.

Is there, finally, an existing, finite alternative to the coercive castor-oil rigor science is advising leaders and citizens to swear by obsessively? No, there is not. At the same time, is there a likelihood that the chaotic, confining, distance-imposing methodology of medical repair and prevention — the coming vaccine notwithstanding — will perist in burdening if not tainting human endeavor well into the decade?

Most assuredly there is such likelihood, though biological scientists struggle to fathom this aspect because consequences are not in their brief. Infectious disease is what they know, not psychology or sociology, which some hardliners associate with the sentimental sciences because inconvenience, disruption, breakdown, even suicide are not sufficiently cellular. A panic attack does not land you in an ICU, nor does the collapse of a business. Oppression within the context of the humanitarian is acceptable because the saving of a life is valued above the quality of lives on a mass scale. This matters because the scale, sweep and depth of depression provoked by oppressive humanitarianism is quite literally incalculable and covers all age groups in numbers reaching well into the tens if not hundreds of millions. Tell that to science and you’ll receive little response.

Just as the prevailing response by many death camp operatives — a risky parallel, I know — was to say that they were simply doing what they’d been ordered to do by higher-ups they assumed had formulated a plan, which in fact they had. How can efforts to protect public health be compared to the opposite? They cannot, not literally. But as the French saying goes,

les extrêmes se touchent, roughly “extremes can meet,” often independently of moral bearing.

The prospect of the Cold War world shutting down as a result of a virus is hard to conceive of, since all sides were at the time wedded to diehard shows of competing ideologies and military strength that would have impeded the principles (the U.S., the Soviet Union, China) from setting aside their blood feud to act in concert. The fear of appearing weak, of losing face, of compromising state secrets would likely have deterred multilateral collaboration. Communist countries would no doubt have minimized their sickness woes, as Russia and China have done to a lesser extent today.

In fact, the association of a mass virus with peril emerged from the online age, when a “fatal error” message alarmed computer users. The viral then took on another meaning, that of unexpectedly reaching millions if not billions in cyberspace. This digital interpretation gradually removed the medical viral from its true realm of human sickness. Going viral meant success, with HIV, Ebola, SARS (an antecedent to COVID), and Swine Flu incorporated into Western culture to further gay rights (HIV) or set aside as “foreign”— read Asian or African — afflictions that might at times alarm the developed world, but only in passing.

What has in fact occurred is, like 9/11 and its immediate aftermath, outside the realm of rational comprehension, and because it was entirely unforeseen, prone to outsized responses tailored in part to suit the human need for real-world dramaturgy. Our of which has come humanitarianism that bears little resemblance to versions that came before, in part because the modern West has never before had to put itself on the wrong end of contagion. That was for children of a lesser affluence, not the men, women and children of capitalism that had swept aside its mortal foe and seemed destined only to contend with inner demons.

No doubt the cultural and social historians of 2050 will possess a wider array of tools in their assessments of the pros and cons of the suppression this period has witnessed, suppressions largely accepted if not applauded by portions of the global citizenry (as some wars were applauded until manufactured legacies began gradually to fade, even Napoleon forced out of history’s noble spotlight).

“If you can see it on the horizon,” said my political scientist father about epic change,

“it’s already too late.” It is

From today’s surreal horizon that a bad moon —no kin to the clockwork sun pledges by Ecclesiastes —is making haste to rise.