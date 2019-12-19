The travel bible

H

ere’s what only a good guidebook can tell you. Rome has three reputable vegetarian restaurants, though you might want to pass on the third, Brizielli, at Piazza di Pietra. The editors call it “plain.” And if, by chance, you crave an imported cigar, avoid tobacco stores and head instead for a good hotel — preferably one with a sauna (which speaks well of its plumbing). Try the Excelsior; 450 rooms, 200 with baths.

The street life of “a great modern city” is “rendered extremely noisy by trams and motor-traffic, particularly with new tunnels and widened boulevards.” If necessary, Mingazzini, a “nerve specialist” on Via Borgogna, can help you cope with stress. And if you happen to need a cardiologist there’s Dott. Galata on Via delle Terme. Gunnhild Petterson performs Swedish massage on Via di Porta Pinciana. Ladies only!

A discreet word of warning to men: Don’t pick up a girl on a third-class train. Also, stay away from prostitutes: the government frowns on them. But if you do lose your head, remember you can buy her silk stockings on Via Sistina (Sirotti) or lingerie at De Maio, a few blocks away. Or splurge on Roman pearls (with your wife, of course) at Rey, on Via del Babuino. Should you purchase marble, Piermattei on Via Sistina will polish it — but be prepared to pay handsomely. As for seeing the sights, turn to Miss Weedon Cooke for a guided tour of the city in English. But book ahead. She’s at Palazzo Moroni.

Oh yes, the movies. Rome has three large movie houses, the Capranica, the Corso, and the Supercinema. There’s a 30-minute variety show before the flick begins.

By now you’re probably wondering about phone numbers, never mind URLs. You’re entitled to an explanation. The year is 1930, and my Bible is my Baedeker.

The Baedeker handbook for Rome and Central Italy (excerpts below) was first published in 1867. The 1930 edition, with its characteristic red cover, was the 16th revision of the original text. Until World War II, Baedeker guides were faithful companions to European travelers. Karl Baedeker started the family business in 1829, in Leipzig, effectively introducing the prototype for the modern travel guidebook.

The thick, small print guides rose to prominence in the first half of the 20th century as rail, car, and sea travel boomed following World War I, the “Great War,” as it’s referred to in the guide. But the handbooks had entered European folklore long before then.

Mark Twain, H.G. Wells, and E.M. Forster mentioned Baedeker guides in novels and travel stories. In 1920, T.S. Eliot published the poem “Burbank with a Baedeker: Bleistein with a Cigar,” in which his man Burbank ambles through Venice with a Baedeker in hand.

Gradually, the word Baedeker became a synonym for guidebook (Webster’s still lists it accordingly). Rumors of its influence spread globally. Austrian Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm insisted on taking a break from morning meetings to watch the changing of the guard from a particular window because, he said: “‘Baedeker is on record as saying that I do this every day and I mustn’t disappoint his readers.'” It was a triumph of branding long before the development of targeted public relations and costly product placement.

After World War II, with Germany divided and discredited, Baedeker lost its niche to growing French and American competitors. In France, Michelin surged into prominence, while in America, Eugene Fodor launched his continental guide in 1936. Arthur Frommer published the first edition of his famous budget guide, “Europe on $5 a Day,” in 1957.

But many concepts adopted by newer travel handbooks owe a debt to Baedeker, which introduced the idea of revising and updating country profiles by hiring freelance writers who lived in the nation being written about or visited the region regularly. Baedeker editors also sought the advice of specialists, including art historians and architects, to provide detailed descriptions of local treasures.

The 1930 Rome handbook, more than 600 pages of miniscule text, contains nearly 200 pages on Vatican art works alone. Its pullout maps were yet another enduring innovation, a concept that’s now been copied online.

The 1930 guide was also ahead of its time in its sensitivity toward consumers. The vegetarian restaurant list, albeit short, was a good example. The guide also noted places where smoking was not permitted.

What it didn’t do was list children’s facilities, let alone “child-friendly” ones. The prevailing assumption was that most travelers were upscale and would leave children at home with nannies or relatives (or bring nannies with them).

“The long interval since the appearance of the last edition and the drastic changes that have taken place since the Great War,” reads the introduction to the 1930 Rome guide, “have necessitated a particularly thorough revision, with the result that the book has had to be completely rewritten.”

The drastic changes included the rise of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini (“Fascist legislation has pervaded the entire public life,” noted the guide.) While Mussolini didn’t remake Rome, he did seek to modernize it in keeping with cultural trends. He established an electric railway link with Ostia, banned tipping, introduced taxi meters, and made peace with the Vatican through the 1929 Lateran Pact. The Vatican deal led to mass evictions and the demolishing of low income housing around St. Peter’s and the construction of Via della Conciliazione. As a further concession to the Roman Catholic Church, the regime closed prominent brothels — known as case di tolleranza — that had set up shop on Via Sistina and Via Capo le Case in the heart of the city center.

Rome of the late 1920s had a population of about 900,000, with an urban illiteracy rate of about 15 percent among men and 25 percent among women.

Baedeker generally avoided the political fray, though occasional unctuous deference creeps in. Mussolini is “Signor Mussolini” and the book’s detached approach to him is in keeping with his own view of himself. “I am hardly a dictator,” he once said, “because my power has coincided perfectly with the desire of the Italian people for discipline. I tapped the ‘unconscious’ Fascism within Italians.” The book does note that Mussolini’s Rome “is fired with the memory of Rome’s ancient grandeur.”

The guide made it a constant point to insist that it had no interest in promoting businesses or personalities, finding the idea vulgar. “Fair dealing and courtesy toward travelers” is the “sole passport” of the guide’s recommendations, said the preface, written in the traditional second person in which the editor was your guide. “Advertisements of every kind are strictly excluded from his handbook.”

Here are verbatim excerpts from the 1930 Rome guide.