Rockabye sweet baby

Most of folk musician James Taylor’s 170 published songs are about coming home – coming home to himself, really. In “Sweet Baby James,” the song the singer considers to be his best, and which he wrote when he was only 20, this theme of homecoming is very much emphasized. James had just returned from a breakout tour in London, where Paul McCartney and George Harrison of the Beatles had signed him to their new record label, Apple. He came back home to find that his baby nephew, the firstborn son of his older brother Alex, had been named James in his honor.

Over the years Taylor has been at pains to suggest that “Sweet Baby James” is about his nephew and namesake alone and not himself. But that’s a half-truth at best. Taylor’s soft acoustic lullaby seizes upon his nephew’s birth as a reason to reflect upon the direction of his own young life and to celebrate his enduring attachment to the bucolic environs of western Massachusetts, which was where he grew up and where he first learned to play the guitar and write songs, all this during a troubled adolescence.

In four short verses lasting barely three minutes, it’s noteworthy that Taylor never once mentions or alludes to his nephew or to the rest of his family. In actuality, “Sweet Baby James” is a “self-lullaby.”

At the time he wrote it, Taylor was in the throes of his own deep addiction to heroin that would plague him for nearly two decades. In fact, brother Alex may have harbored a hidden motive to insist, in spite of his wife’s objections, that they name their first son James. He was hoping to save his younger brother’s life. It wouldn’t be the first time someone in the family had intervened in this fashion. Six years earlier, when Taylor called home from his dingy apartment in a crime and drug-infested Manhattan neighborhood to report that he wasn’t doing well, his father, himself a high-functioning alcoholic, hopped into the family station wagon and drove 13 hours to rescue his strung-out son. Taylor spent the next eleven months convalescing at home, chopping wood, and of course, putting pen to paper. It was a crucible experience, and the beginning of his transformation into a first-class song-writer and musician.

Taylor’s lyrics are somewhat opaque; it takes some literary detective work to decipher their underlying meaning. Despite gentle lyricism of “Sweet Baby James,” the song is anything but upbeat. Unquestionably, the “young cowboy” tending to a herd of cattle alone in the first verse is Taylor. He “works in the saddle but lives in the canyons,” Taylor sings, “waiting for the pastures to change.” This is a portrait of a young man living through self-imposed isolation, a young man desperate for connection. He thinks of women and drinking and carefree frivolity but, in actuality, suffers a relentless monotony, his cows his only real companions.

Notably, all of the scenes and images in “Sweet Baby James” evoke the darkness or the cold, a reflection of the songwriter’s downcast state of mind. In the third verse, the scenery shifts, but not the mood. Now he’s driving in the winter from Stockbridge in western Massachusetts to Boston,” with “10 miles behind him and 10,000 more to go.” He’s weary and worn out and wonders whether he’ll complete his journey.

But Taylor also has powerful allies. Alone on the range, he finds comfort in the presence of the “Moonlight Ladies,” the muses Muses who inspire him as he sleeps. And while driving on that frosty turnpike, he evokes singing as his salvation, linking his own songs to epic ones sung by those setting out to sea or to the hymns of angels.

These epic songs, he notes, can help you fall asleep or simply give you hope during a long and arduous journey. But they can also inspire you to “go down in your dreams” and “rock-a-bye sweet baby James.”

As this recurring coda makes clear, Taylor sees the carefree innocence of childhood as the source of a quiet soulfulness that is too often lost or buried under the weight of adulthood. Ultimately, “Sweet Baby James” isn’t about Taylor’s nephew or even Taylor himself. It’s about that inner space that a deeply distressed human being can turn to stay grounded and whole. Taylor began writing and singing in earnest during the cultural transformation of America in the late 1960s, when many youth rebelled against established norms and demanded greater authenticity from their elders and from the world around them. The turmoil of that period took its toll on the Taylor family, which crumbled. His parents divorced and he and his two brothers ended up in psych wards. And American society itself, as Taylor would note later, nearly “went off the rails,” as so many spiraled down into self-destruction.

Taylor, of course, managed to forge ahead, drawing on his deeply introspective song-writing and the natural beauty of the Berkshires – “deep greens and blues are the colors I choose,” he sings – to weather his own inner storms. “Sweet Baby James” and indeed, Taylor’s entire life, are testament to the power of art and creative expression, to keep one’s darkest and ugliest demons at bay. Taylor triumphed while so many others, including his own loved ones, did not. He’s blessed, and he knows it.

Writing “Sweet Baby James” turned out to be another critical turning point for Taylor. He was so moved by the experience that he named his first album after the song. Far more than his better-known commercial hits, like “Fire and Rain” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” it’s become a touchstone for millions of his devoted fans and for a younger generation of musicians like the Dixie Chicks, with whom he performed the song live. Taylor seems to be calling everyone home, to a cherished time and place, and to a quieter and deeper experience of themselves, to their lost innocence.

Paradoxically, Taylor’s rising celebrity did not allow him to escape the vortex of addiction which would eventually cost him his marriage and nearly destroy his musical career. But in the end, he managed to pull out of his tailspin and got clean and sober in 1983. He remarried and raised a new family, and for the past two decades has been touring in earnest, with rave review concerts in Brazil and Germany, and of course, the UK. He’s also reunited with singer-songwriter Carole King, a longtime friend and mentor, while also appearing on Jay Leno and other talk-shows to give extended interviews about his life and music.

America is lucky to have one of its most important folk-rock troubadours still at large and willing to share his “experience, strength and hope” – one of the signature mottos of the 12-step programs that helped Taylor recover from addiction. Taylor, after five decades in the music business, six Grammy award, as well an induction into both the Rock and Songwriters Hall of Fame, has emerged in his later years as a wise elder, and perhaps even a father figure of sorts, to today’s youth and aspiring musicians. His feature appearance on an episode of Oprah’s “Master Class” a few years ago is memorable for having allowed him to gently preach his own gospel – as well as to sing. Taylor, in that heartfelt and humble story-telling style that has become his trademark, offered viewers some simple maxims for surviving a troubled past and for learning to heal and grow and to become fully at “home” with oneself.

Taylor, who turned 75 last March, appears ready for a well-deserved, and long overdue, retreat from public life. He’s still recording songs but it’s doubtful he’ll perform regularly before live audiences after this year. And he may not be walking the earth for too much longer. But fortunately for us, the timeless resonance and magical spirit of “Sweet Baby James” will persevere forever.