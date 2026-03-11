Review: Cultish

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell explores the linguistic capacities and repercussions of cult group ideologies through a sociocultural lens with witty commentary and direct storytelling. Published in 2021, Cultish is a work of social analysis in which Montell crafts a definition of cults, elaborates on their inner workings, identifies who leads or follows, and, most critically, pinpoints why.

This exploration begins by defining cults and focusing on the spectrum of cultish language, establishing the linguistic tactics, speech patterns, and conditioning that transforms well-meaning people into loyal followers, for good or ill.

“Words are the medium through which belief systems are manufactured, nurtured, and reinforced, their fanaticism fundamentally could not exist without them […] Without language, there are no cults.”

Leading into who ends up taken in by cultish language, it’s not what one might think: “A common belief is that cult indoctrinators look for individuals who have ‘psychological problems’ because they are easier to deceive. But former cult recruiters say their ideal candidates were actually good-natured, service-minded, and sharp.”

Hidden within initial love-bombing or glittery language that captures attention is an us vs. them mentality, a phenomenon Montell expounds upon with psychological theory, in-groups, thought-terminating cliches, and something called “the voice of god.”

Leading into who ends up taken in by cultish language, it’s not what one might think: “A common belief is that cult indoctrinators look for individuals who have ‘psychological problems’ because they are easier to deceive. But former cult recruiters say their ideal candidates were actually good-natured, service-minded, and sharp.”

Examples throughout Cultish range from widely known doomsday or death cults like Jonestown and the Branch Davidians, to MLMs, fitness groups, and conspirituality “influencers” on social media.

Montell lays out how the charismatic leaders of the most villainous cults are liable to “[…] taking an apocalyptic stance on the universe, with them at its center, they believe their imminent demise means everyone else must go down, too.” This concept is similar to one explored by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor in End Times Fascism. Montell writes that “It would be irresponsible, I think, not to mention the oratorical similarities between Trump and Jim Jones, who shared the same love of coining zingy, incendiary nicknames for their opponents […] It’s riveting to watch someone on a podium speak from a place so animalistic that most of us don’t let ourselves behave that way even with our closest friends.”

Centering linguistics alongside the psychology of belief, the writing reads as playfully exploratory, bouncing between academic research, investigative journalism, and direct reporting from individuals within Montell’s social reach. Cultish features direct quotes from interviews with former religious cult members, scientologist escapees, wellness MLM scammers, fitness gurus, SoulCycle riders, Crossfit members, and more.

The tone is inquisitive, relatable, and evokes a sense of solidarity with those who have fallen victim to the language of fanaticism. Though at times the narrative voice veers into chronically-online territory, there’s an overall congruence of investigative tone and non-fiction references. Montell emphasizes the realization that cults can successfully recruit anyone, because don’t we all from time to time want to feel chosen — or at the very least — a sense of belonging?

A compelling aspect of Cultish is its examination of a particularly American tendency to proliferate cult groups, a phenomenon tied to individualism, sentiments of lack of control, the protestant work ethic, and persistent religiosity.

“Compared to other developed nations, the US boasts a particularly consistent relationship with ‘cults,’ which speaks to our brand of distinctly American tumult. Across the world, levels of religiosity tend to be lowest in countries with the highest standards of living, but the US is exceptional in that it’s both highly developed and full of believers […] This inconsistency can be explained in part because while citizens of other advanced nations enjoy a bevy of top-down resources, including universal healthcare and all sorts of social safety nets, the US is more of a free-for-all […] America’s laissez-faire atmosphere makes people feel all on their own. Generation after generation, this lack of institutional support paves the way for alternative, supernaturally minded groups to surge [emphasis added].”

Montell highlights this phenomenon by painting a picture of how a country with such a rich well of opportunities can create a type of analysis-paralysis in the lives of younger Americans, making it all the more appealing to follow a person or group who claims to have the answers.

“What’s new is that in this internet-ruled age, when a guru can be godless, when the barrier to entry is as low as a double-tap, and when folks who hold alternative beliefs are able to find one another more easily than ever, it only makes sense that secular cults — from obsessed workout studios to start-ups that put the ‘cult’ in ‘company culture’ — would start sprouting like dandelions.”

“America’s laissez-faire atmosphere makes people feel all on their own. Generation after generation, this lack of institutional support paves the way for alternative, supernaturally minded groups to surge.”

At the heart of Cultish are the psychological machinations that prompt people to consider new or seemingly outlandish ideas, even those discordant with their original worldview.

“Loaded language and thought-terminating cliches can prompt followers to disregard their own instincts. ‘Words,’ says Barker, ‘can make it so you don’t quite know where you are.’” (The Barker quoted here is sociologist Eileen Barker, who worked on the editorial review board for an academic journal about cults.)

Wrapping up the book with a social commentary on how the internet has both changed and exacerbated the propagation of cultish behavior, Montell leaves the audience with a renewed understanding in sociocultural phenomena and guideposts to detecting nefarious undercurrents in a movement.

“In a social media-centered society, we’ve all been rendered at once cult leader and follower.”

For those who enjoy explorations of sociology and ideology, Cultish is a great add to your bookshelf. Similar works to recommend include One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad, The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple by Jeff Guinn, and the essay collection Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino.