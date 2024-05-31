June 1, 2024 | Rome, Italy

Photo essay: Poverty Dept.

Rice and beans.

Occasionally a current event breathes new life into a forgotten time. In 1992, I spent a considerable period with homeless people on Los Angeles’ Skid Row. I had come there to work with an unusual theater company whose mission was to offer performance workshops for residents of this infamously-named 50-block neighborhood, which, then as now, claims one of the nation’s highest concentration of homeless people.

Some of them I befriended. I listened to stories. I took notes. I also took photographs, many of which languished in my private archive, perhaps because they were so precious to me.

I reveal them now in light of the recent landmark decision made by the American Supreme Court, “Johnson v Grants Pass,” which affects the lives of homeless people across the country, extending to them the protection of the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, ruling that it is “cruel and unusual punishment” to arrest or ticket people for sleeping in public spaces when they have no other safe place to go.

The verdict heartened me enough to fish out these images of people, faces and scenes from the downtrodden Los Angeles of three decades ago. The images may be old, but their plight is not.

1. R n B (b&w)

The mother of a small family sets up her kitchen on the sidewalk, the large heavy pots creating a sense of stability for her young children, and an affordable hot meal for passers-by.

2. Megaphone

Procession announcing the upcoming theater workshops open to all residents on Skid Row.

3. Pastor James

Homeless pastor James had an air of tranquility that seemed to belie the chaos of his surroundings.

In the enclosure of the theater workshop, James explores a childhood memory of listening outside at the door. He is supported by two staff members.

4. Listening at the Door

5. Melvin

Melvin was the victim of a stray gunshot which resulted in his losing the use of his legs. He was directed to Skid Row for the availability of social services and housing. His lack of self-pity and the warmth of his smile conveyed an essentially positive nature.

6. Ghost Story

“Glamour,” a participant at the theater workshop, mixing reality with dreamworld as he shares a harrowing ghost story from his childhood.

7. Aquila and Rick

Two great performers, Aquila and Rick.

8. Barbara

Barbara possessed a great faculty for playfulness.

9. Frederick & Streak

Frederick was homeless and the closest thing to a folk hero I ever met. He seemed indomitable. He ran the LA marathon. He was a mighty presence and a captivating performer.

10. Freddie & Streak at Home

Freddie allowed me to photograph him at his fragile home which he shared with his young pitbull, Streak.

About the Author:

Born and raised in New York City, Betsy has worked as a journalist for a variety of newspapers including the Cody Enterprise in Wyoming and the New York Daily News. Photography has played an important role in her storytelling and a clunky Nikon ranks among her favorite companions. A French citizen, she lives in rural Normandy with her blacksmith husband and two Potcake dogs rescued from the streets of Guadeloupe.
