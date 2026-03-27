Photo essay: La Fête du Potiron

During the color starved months of a Normandy winter, I find myself looking back at photographs from La Fête du Potiron, a festival which used to take place each year in my village of Caligny. It brought to life the music, costumes, and community of an earlier time. And of course, there were the Pumpkins!

Our commune, the colloquial term for village, is home to some 850 inhabitants. Caligny is located in the Départment of Orne, one of 96 Départments that make up mainland France and one of five Départments which make up the region of Normandy.

As recently as 2002, there were 505 communes within Orne, and in spite of a recent trend of grouping villages into larger conglomerations, bringing the number down to 381 communes in Orne, the number is still impressive for a land mass that is smaller than the state of Delaware (which has a mere 44 towns).

As Charles de Gaulle famously complained in 1962, “How can you govern a country in which there are 246 kinds of cheese!”

Within rural village life, the significance of La Mairie (pronounced La Meh-REE) cannot be overestimated. Translated as town hall or mayor’s office, most every French village has one, although the numbers continue to dwindle. The Mairie is a friendly place where each person is known personally by the mayor, and is seen somewhat regularly throughout the year, where one goes in person to faire des démarches (to take care of tasks and duties of civic life, of which there are many). This may include anything from getting an identity card to getting married!

As more Mairies close with the march of time, La Fête du Potiron, the Pumpkin Festival, becomes more important as a village event. As more and more tasks and duties are fulfilled online, life in the commune becomes less about crossing paths with one’s neighbors, and so the Pumpkin Festival is a much needed antidote to the isolation that besets modern life.