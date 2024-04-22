April 24, 2024 | Rome, Italy

The lion tamers

The Big Top begs to be seen in color.

Something I have learned to “be on the lookout for,” living here in the countryside of Normandy, France, is the occasion or the experience that makes me feel that I am going back in time. It might be a poster stapled to a telephone pole or barn door that catches my attention as I walk by with my dogs: “le Festival de l’Accordéon” coming up in the nearby town of Moncy. In such a case, I admit I imagine myself surrounded by hundreds of pumping accordions, and I hurry on. Yet, to certain other local events, I am drawn.

Signs for these pounce out from the roadside in bold colors and zigzags posted at regular intervals as I drive into Condé sur Noireau to do my weekly shopping. Le Cirque Zavatta, one of a handful of “cirques tziganes”  (“Gypsy” or “Roma” Circuses), is on its way! Its shining red trailers will parade into town hauling lion cages, zebras, a llama, camels, and black horses with flowing manes. The Big Top will rise in the fields abutting the Super U, where the four-legged performers will graze in the grassy verges alongside the supermarket car park. I make a point of going.

Getting the chance to see the last of something turned out to be true, in this case, as lions in circuses would be banned the following year. After an afternoon and evening with the Cirque Zavatta I had the sense of being in the midst of this hard-working, traveling circus family, of which the animals were an essential and beloved part.

1. Big Top

The Zavatta heritage is honored by flying the Italian flag alongside the French “Tricolor.”

2. Flags

Pictured on the pick-up door, a portait of founder, Alphonse “Achille” Zavatta (1915 -1993), French clown, artist and circus operator, born in La Goulette, Tunisia. The son of Federico Zavatta, a circus owner from a family of Italian fairground artists.

3. Sleeping Camel

I arrived early and was welcomed by this sleeping Bactrian beauty.

4. Stance

The moment I had hoped for – A “Showman for the Camera” in a playful stance of confidence. How fantastic to be able to say, “My dad is a lion tamer!”

5. Formal Family Portrait

The formality of this “Family Portrait” belies its total spontaneity.

6. Siesta

They gave me a sneak preview of the sleeping lionesses.

7. Tail

He was so relaxed with them, part of the pride.

8. Swipe

Invisible boundary; don’t bite the hand that feeds.

9. Roar

“Up close and personal.” What an indescribable sensation next to her roar.

10. Lion Tamer

In the presence of an entertainer of great courage, charm and kindness. Is it awful to imagine how he and his family will continue when the ban on wild animals in circuses takes effect?

11. Green Pride

The delicacy, balance and interconnectedness between man and beast was stunning, emanating mutual respect …

12. Blue Pride

… communication rather than dominance or bravado.

About the Author:

Born and raised in New York City, Betsy has worked as a journalist for a variety of newspapers including the Cody Enterprise in Wyoming and the New York Daily News. Photography has played an important role in her storytelling and a clunky Nikon ranks among her favorite companions. A French citizen, she lives in rural Normandy with her Blacksmith husband and two Potcake dogs rescued from the streets of Guadeloupe.
