Fiction: Ghost Cartography

How is Orpheus remembered? There are any number of versions and variations from which to choose. At times, venerated as the first Greek to descend into the Underworld, he’s depicted on urns and vases as a solitary figure in a rain-faded cloak. He’s also recalled as one of the Argonauts, who joined Jason in the hunt for the Golden Fleece. It was Orpheus who, lifting his voice above the sea’s clamor, unclenched the Clashing Rocks so the Argo could pass.

When celebrated in contemporary verse, often obsequiously, he’s lauded as a muse (in the sonnets dedicated to him by Rilke, for example), rather than recognized as the son of the Muse Kalliope. The ancient poets seem fondest of the bereaved Orpheus, who can’t bear the thought of Eurydike as a cold gust confined to Hades among an endless chorus of shrieks and echoes. In pages of overwrought verse, they enjoy recounting how Orpheus, his face stained by loss, was drawn like a breath to hell’s yawning mouth.

Accompanying himself on his lyre, he pleaded with the skeletal ferryman to take him across the Styx. Smoldering sockets fixed for the first time on the face of a living man, Kharon motioned Orpheus into the boat. The lyre’s seven strings, singed the orange of a summer moon by Kharon’s hot gaze, dulled as the pilot poled away, and Orpheus was left without farewell on the far shore.

At the gates of Hades, the three-headed dog Kerberus, whose size and fierceness would have cowed a lion, left off his infernal howling to hear a voice that — as the poets tell it — could have bedded stars in the folds of night. Drained of its momentum, Ixion’s wheel settled into stillness while Ixion, his limbs chained across its four spokes, came to rest on the awareness that he could no longer recall his crime. The fruits dangling above Tantalus lost their appeal, and his thirst was washed away by a waterfall of clear notes. Who but Orpheus, weeping his song before Hades and Persephone, could strike harmonies against their flint hearts and send into their hands, cupped in surprise, a flower of falling sparks? Their eyes as chill as diamonds, how could they refuse him after his song had opened flaws that cast blurred rainbows wherever they looked? And so, weathered cloak trailing behind, Orpheus was allowed to return to the light with Eurydike.

In later renditions, after storytellers had given in to their desire to embroider and embellish, to purge weary hearts with tragedy, just before Orpheus leads Eurydike beyond the threshold of the Underworld, he violates Hades’s command not to look back and loses his wife forever. By the time of Roman rule, the bards who preferred resurrecting the past to coping with the present had added another tragic turn to Orpheus’s legend: it was said or sung or written that in his old age, he accidentally violated the ecstatic rites of Dionysos. The frenzied Maenads set upon him and, in a re-enactment of the death of the god whom they venerated, tore him to pieces. One of the revelers threw his head into the Hebrus River, whose current washed it into the sea. The tide took it like a bit of flotsam from a wrecked boat. It lodged itself in a cleft along the rocky shore of Lesvos and, probably because no one really wanted the story to end, continued to sing.

Stocked with shades like smudged carbon copies, isn’t memory, Bob wrote, the inspiration for the underworld? Engraved somehow or other by a neurochemical with a name too fancy to pronounce, the images decay as they slowly parade along the curve of forgetting — isn’t that what the universe is doing as it expands toward infinity? Forgetting? Senility on the grandest of scales! Or does memory spread itself to ephemeral thinness to mimic the expanding universe it’s stuck in? A note, a letter, a journal entry is supposed to recall what the mind eventually forgets, is supposed to be a tiny stopgap in which something that’s already exited the three or four dimensions we’re used to is abstracted and filed away in ink.

Bob closed the notebook but opened it again before he’d put his pen down.

Put another way, if there’s really something we can call universe, then it moves through us, perpetually, at the speed of light, and keeps going. The only reason we bother to write things down is to get some of it to hold still.

Bob glanced at the phone.

Two days ago he’d been fired from his job as senior editor at Orenda Press.

Half-heartedly hoping that Jheri would call, he’d imagined several conversations in which he was reserved and even a little aloof but in the end gave in to her request that he come back to work. The phone, however, hadn’t rung all day. Nor, except for a solicitation from the American Kidney Foundation, had it rung all day yesterday.

Bob crossed into the living room, took an article about Shalena Johnson that lay on the coffee table, and pasted it into a scrapbook. The Journal had juxtaposed a shot from her high school yearbook with a photo of the patch of sidewalk where her body had been found. Her sharply defined features made more severe by corn-row braids, she hadn’t smiled for the photographer. Perhaps the killer considered her death a coup de grace; life on the streets had left her an emaciated 103 pounds at the time of her death. A priest from Shalena’s home town was still unable to believe that the beribboned little girl he remembered principally for her sassy tongue had been murdered.

The timed lamp in the living room clicked on. Illuminated from below as if hovering over a tiny star, the stone face of Dionysos — leaves, vines, and grapes chiseled into the curly hair and tangled beard — stared at him out of shadowy pits. Above the fireplace, which Dionysos couldn’t see from his niche between two bookshelves, was a painting of a man, hands pushed deep in the pockets of his overcoat, walking through an empty park. A cathedral loomed behind him—almost as though it were following him. The winter branches of a tree were as sharp as a crown of thorns.

Thus the Traveler Hasteth in the Evening. Was the overcoated man coming from the church? No, it was clear that the church was a closed possibility, that in fact he hadn’t been to church in years and was heading farther away from it. Hasteth home? Or deeper into the evening? His life was as bare as the overhanging branches.

Yet there was purpose in his stride, he was going somewhere. Maybe a table had been set and a basket of bread blanketed with a cloth to keep warm until he got there. Unlikely though not impossible, there might be a book of poetry, an old volume he borrowed from the library and, having already eaten dinner in a tavern with wooden tables and paper placemats, having already finished off a glass of wine, he was hurrying to those musty verses. Then again, he may have heard a violin sifting through the screen of an open window; he was walking toward that handful of music. Perhaps there was no music but there was a violin — his own — waiting for him at home. But even if there was no violin, there was a chance that a window might be lit in his darkened building as his pale shadow stretched sharply away from him beneath a streetlamp.

Of course, it was equally possible that there was no music or poetry, and there was nothing to eat other than a frozen dinner he’d heat in the microwave. Sliding it out of the plastic bag, he’d fork it up while he sat on the couch watching a sitcom. Perhaps, the screen of the television cold, his home was silent except for the clack of his upstairs neighbor’s heels on his ceiling. Maybe it was enough for him to sit and think of her as she walked across the surface of his life without knowing that the clump of her heels was forming something inside of him as surely as the perpetual dripping of water was responsible for the fabulous stone shapes in caverns.

Gathering up his overcoat, a coffee-table book called Mysteries of the Afterlife, his spiral-bound journal, and walking stick, which leaned against the wall like an old friend waiting for him, he dropped down groaning stairs that seemed liable to give out at any moment. The blue walls were so faded a wayward river might have once passed through.

With its brick and brownstone row houses lined up along tarred-over cobblestone streets, Hoboken reminded him vaguely of Greenwich Village. As the city was striving to preserve its quaintness, many of the signs along Washington Street were not neon but scripted wood illuminated by rows of swan-necked lights.

Bob stopped in front of Café Roma, its façade little more than three pairs of handsomely framed glass doors. Picking his way among tables mostly occupied, Bob found a seat near a pair of doors mirrored by the darkness behind them.

Thin lines of blue smoke rose toward the glow of the frosted glass fixtures overhead.

The woman who waited on him was new. Her downward-sloping eyes, large and thickly lashed, made her look perpetually sad. In her white button-up shirt and black apron, she might have been a melancholy harlequin who wrote songs on the backs of paid checks during her cigarette breaks.

Behind the pastry counter, a young woman with a pony tail swept a clump of red hair off her forehead. A graduate student at a nearby university, Susan preferred a smile, it seemed, to even the most perfunctory makeup.

“How are you, Bob?”

I just turned 48 and — lucky me — I’m jobless amid a midlife crisis. “Fine, fine, thank you. How are your classes going?”

“I feel like I’m getting a degree in Heidegger.”

“What’s not to like about Heidegger? Politics aside, of course.”

“I love Heidegger. I just have no idea what I am going to with him after I graduate.”

Bob shrugged. “Graduate first. Figure out where to stow the body later.”

“Follow my bliss, huh?” Susan smiled as if in this brief exchange they might actually have hit on something.

“If you don’t,” Bob warned, “someone else will — and where will you be then?”

“You’ve got a point there.”

The waitress dropped the check in front of Susan and brought him his order. The chocolate icing of the eclair was as smooth and shiny as a beetle’s shell. A dab custard oozed from one end.

He opened his journal and was almost surprised to rediscover for the thousandth time that his hands, the color of recently dried cement, were as blocky as paperweights.

Ghosts can’t be simply wishful thinking, an unwillingness to let go, a nostalgia for permanence. What about a way of showing our dual nature? When the body sours and curdles, an image somehow lingers on. But how to make an impression — raise the hairs on the back of the neck, stain the air with pale colors?

The distant past, like a wind cloudy with dust, carries rumors, superstitions — nothing, it seems, is completely obliterated from the world. If only the senses were properly attuned …

If a ghost is a reflection of a life, what is the mirror?

Walking the city at night, our translucent likenesses keep up with us in dark windows, disappear when brick or stone interrupts. Most of the world is brick or stone — doesn’t reflect — yet the “impression” is there the whole time, the same as stars in the daytime.

Not all bones turn to fossils: mud, mineral content, pressure, insulation from the atmosphere — each plays a role. Whatever the conditions for ghosts, they’re a good deal more elusive.

Pushing his journal aside, Bob opened up Mysteries of the Afterlife. The sugar and caffeine became a warmth in his blood and a tingling beneath his scalp. He reread a passage about the Greek victory at Marathon. For years afterward it was rumored that anyone visiting the field after sunset would hear steel clanging steel, the cries of fallen men, even catch a noseful of the distinctive odor of blood. He read about the first battle of the English Civil War in which Oliver Cromwell led his Roundheads to Edgehill, where they were met by Royalist troops under the command of Prince Rupert. The outcome was indecisive (although this indecision took the lives of some 5,000 men). A month after the engagement, local shepherds claimed to see the battle—drums beating, harnesses creaking, cannons belching shot and smoke—being fought all over again.

When the phantom armies were seen again on Christmas Eve, the author had written, news of the phenomenon was sent to Charles I. The king ordered several officers, some of whom had fought at Edgehill, to go and investigate.

On their return, the officers brought detailed confirmation of the news. Not only had they interviewed the shepherds and recorded their accounts in detail, but they had also on two occasions seen the battle themselves. They recognized some of the men known to have died at Edgehill. They also recognized the figure of Prince Rupert, who was very much alive.

The book had become a glass bottom in the table, afloat on a haze of cigarette smoke, the muted light, and the Baroque harpsichord music drifting down from ceiling speakers. He finished his eclair, ordered another cappuccino, and then, a bit guiltily, polished off a corn muffin he’d had wrapped to go. Sopping with baked-in butter, it had left a stain on the wax paper. He scrutinized the greasy shape as if it outlined some terra incognita lost to history, an Atlantis surrounded by spotty islands.

He rotated the square of paper a quarter of a turn clockwise; he didn’t know, after all, how to orient the mythical continent toward true north. He gave it another quarter turn and decided, yes, that was it. The bulk of the stain was shaped something like an extracted molar, and he felt intuitively that the “roots” branched off in a southeasterly direction. What ships, he wondered, had docked in its harbors, what cities had been built on its shores, what wars had been waged on its windy plains, what gods had watched over its inhabitants before abandoning them to a disastrous whim of nature? (Even gone, the landmass persisted, somehow influencing the spread of butter to reproduce the greasy ghost of a likeness.)

While swarthy kings reigned, Bathshebas were lusted after, and empires rose in cupola-tipped towers before collapsing into splendid ruins, no one paid the slightest attention to shifting tectonic plates or continental drift although, admittedly, it was possible that a richly robed court astrologer or perhaps a reclusive shaman dwelling in a mountain cave had, with a wrinkling of his brow, noted the contrary star that had risen. Perhaps to this day, a whole constellation—we’d have to free ourselves of Greek names and preconceived shapes to even begin to look for it—mirrored the vanished island nation in scattered light. For all Bob knew, its whole unknown destiny somehow had been intimated in its shoreline, in the undulations of its coast the way the shape of Africa, the continent of human gestation, suggested a heavily browed proto-human seen in profile.

Neatly folding the waxed paper (the straight seams would make convenient longitude-latitude lines when he unfolded it again), he tucked it under Mysteries of the Afterlife and picked up his pen.

Two sets of circumstances seem to produce ghosts: (1) years of routine, of the habitual (2) an event of relatively short duration but unusual intensity (Marathon).

“Are you playing hooky from work tomorrow or what?”

Bob looked up from his journal. The fluorescent bar of light over the desserts gave Susan’s already pallid face a chalky glow. “What time is it?”

“It’s after one.”

“After one? Sorry, I didn’t mean to keep you …”

“It’s not that.” She put down a rag that she’d been using to wipe the sliding glass doors behind the counter. “It’s just … I’m surprised. I’ve never seen you here this late on a weekday.”

“I got a bit carried away I suppose with … some research. Ten more minutes.”

“Really Bob, take your time. It’s another 20 minutes until we’re officially closed and then it takes at least another half an hour to get everything cleaned up …”

Bob glanced at Mysteries of the Afterlife. How had the battle of Marathon left an afterimage?

Odd as it seems, Marathon — reconstructed entirely from readings, movies reenacting ancient warfare, and my own imagination — reminds me of my first job as a busboy in a diner. My very first day was one of the busiest of the year, Easter Sunday. That night, every time I fell asleep, I cleared tables until the anxiety snapped me — like a locker room towel — awake. I saw plates to be stacked, bus trays to be filled, tables to be wiped down and set. Always more people, waitresses calling for this or that, my lumbering bulbous-nosed boss bearing down on me the whole time, glaring over my shoulder to see that I’d done everything right.

Marathon was an event of ghastly intensity while Easter Sunday at the diner … all right, it was comic rather than cosmic, but for that one night, it replayed itself over and over in my sleep. If they are somehow related, if my restless night is analogous to the phantom reruns of the battle of Marathon, then who or what is dreaming?

Bob had no answer, but he thought it possible that if entropy was the universe’s way of forgetting, then a ghost was its way of remembering.