Featured
No solace in yesteryears
Nostalgia is a congenital liar. It makes gilded that which was not. I take as examples my seventy-something Italian friends who — still smarting [...]
Eat my head
Teenage Rebecca Stein is going through a crisis or two — pretty terrible ones at that. A crisis called acne. A crisis called weight. Her father, Joel Stein, thinks she looks okay.
Photo essay: Poverty Dept.
Occasionally a current event breathes new life into a forgotten time. In 1992, I spent a considerable period with homeless people on Los [...]
In pursuit of love
Though love truly is complicated, the adage still sounds like a cliché. Given the difficulty of speaking about love, it is no surprise that [...]
Boyhood Empire
32. Beach Dreams: Castle Strategies
Our yellow cottage was possessive of its rooms. It had but three: a large bedroom, a smaller one, a cupboard-sized study, as well as [...]
31. Beach Dreams: Trailways
To get to the little yellow cottage by the big Atlantic sea required a bus that made many stops and was operated by a [...]
30. Beach Dreams: Wilmington Avenue
There is no knowing why they picked that house, little more than a shy yellow cottage recessed from Wilmington Avenue — not an avenue [...]
29. Father Knows Best: The End, or One End
If books end, so do phases of life, though they refuse to stop blending, one with another. The London excursion to see Mr. Foyle, [...]
In Case You Missed It
Sunday in the cemetery
For the longest time, I thought in his 1978 hit, “Bomba O Non Bomba,” Antonello Venditti was singing, “A Firenze [...]
Bridge under water
The expression “water under the bridge” is generally understood to mean that what’s done is done, so let’s move on [...]
Third floor rhapsody
France Musique is one of my Paris radio stations of choice. Listening to it while in the city, as opposed [...]
Seeking professional huggers
I have a hyperbolic fuckton of reasons to need a hug. Or maybe just a dozen. These reasons extend from [...]
For what it’s worth
The war in Gaza presents critical thinkers with keen and complex dilemmas, many brought to the fore by fierce anti-Israel [...]
Wares to sell
I got the auction bug when I lived in Milan and a friend invited me to join her at a [...]
The days of penmanship
Over the millennia, humans have used written language to communicate, to pass information, to narrate a story, an experience, to [...]
The lion tamer
Something I have learned to “be on the lookout for,” living here in the countryside of Normandy, France, is [...]